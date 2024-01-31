STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: Robust steps needed to ensure smartphones stay safe in boardroom talks
Devices can be tools for covert surveillance, posing significant risks to corporate confidentiality
In the digitally connected age, the boardroom, a bastion of strategic decision-making, faces an unprecedented threat from a seemingly innocuous source — the smartphone. These devices, integral to our daily communication, have become potential tools for covert surveillance, posing significant risks to corporate confidentiality.
While the devices are celebrated for their convenience and connectivity, they simultaneously pose a significant risk for unintended surveillance in the boardroom. Smartphones, often carried into meetings without a second thought, can inadvertently become channels for the leakage of sensitive information. And when connected to unsecured Wi-Fi networks — a common occurrence for mobile users — the devices become vulnerable to interception, especially during virtual meetings in which confidential discussions are prevalent...
