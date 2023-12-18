Competition Tribunal rules e.tv and other channels can stay on DStv ‘for now’
eMedia says MultiChoice was abusing its dominant position in contravention of the Competition Act
18 December 2023 - 19:02
The Competition Tribunal said on Monday that e.tv and a few television channels operated by parent eMedia will remain on DStv for now. This is the latest in a string of legal bouts between the two broadcasters.
Worth R1.44bn, eMedia owns television and radio broadcasting businesses that include eNCA, OpenView and Yfm, together with production studios...
