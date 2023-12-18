Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Adobe and Figma end $20bn merger plans

The deal, which was announced in September 2022, was the latest to draw tough scrutiny from regulators

18 December 2023 - 17:27
by Akash Sriram and Chavi Mehta
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Adobe has shelved its $20bn cash-and-stock deal for cloud-based designer platform Figma. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Adobe has shelved its $20bn cash-and-stock deal for cloud-based designer platform Figma. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Adobe on Monday shelved its $20bn cash-and-stock deal for cloud-based designer platform Figma, pointing to “no clear path” for approvals from antitrust regulators in the EU and the UK.

The deal, which was announced in September last year, was the latest to draw tough scrutiny from regulators worried over Big Tech acquisitions that boost dominant companies’ market power or involve start-ups seen as nascent rivals.

Shares of the Photoshop and Illustrator maker, which will pay a termination fee of $1bn to Figma, rose about 1.7% premarket on Monday.

Britain’s competition watchdog earlier said on Monday that Adobe would not propose remedies to resolve regulatory concerns regarding the buyout.

The European Commission and UK’s Competition and Markets Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Adobe had argued it does not compete with Figma in any meaningful way.

It had said in November its only product relevant to the antitrust question was the Adobe XD design tool, which lost $25m as a stand-alone app over the last three years and has only five full-time employees.

“Adobe and Figma strongly disagree with the recent regulatory findings, but we believe it is in our respective best interests to move forward independently,” Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said in a statement on Monday.

The deal was seen a bet on “the future of work” but sparked investor concerns over the rich price tag and wiped out more than $30bn in Adobe's market value when it was announced.

It was also a major win for Figma’s venture capital backers, including Index Ventures, Greylock Partners and Kleiner Perkins.

Earlier this month, Adobe forecast annual and quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates as tightened client spending remains a drag.

Reuters

UK competition watchdog opens probe into Adobe’s $20bn buyout of Figma

Move follows the CMA's decision to block Microsoft's $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Companies
7 months ago

Adobe branches into collaborative design with $20bn offer for Figma

Shares tumble 13% as investors worry the deal could require Adobe to raise debt
Companies
1 year ago

GERRIT SMIT: Harnessing the rapidly changing AI opportunity

The artificial intelligence market is projected to reach nearly $420bn by the end of 2025
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Governments race to regulate AI tools

AI has governments throughout the world rushing to introduce laws governing its use
Life
1 month ago

Generative AI: Unlocking the power of automated marketing

Five key things marketers need to know about generative artificial intelligence
News & Insights
11 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Accelerate to sell R1.1bn of noncore assets to ...
Companies / Property
2.
Nippon Steel to buy US Steel in $14.9bn deal
Companies / Industrials
3.
Nampak CEO says group ‘not getting joy’ from ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Experts predict tough 2024 for coal, iron ore and ...
Companies / Mining
5.
MTN in talks with Elon Musk’s Starlink and others ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.