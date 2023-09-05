SAP to terminate customer support in Russia by end of the year

The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at its headquarters in Walldorf, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI
Frankfurt — German software group SAP said on Tuesday it will allow maintenance contracts with customers in Russia to expire at the end of 2023, in the next step in its delayed exit from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.
Maintenance contracts with customers in Russia will not be renewed, an SAP spokesperson said. “Therefore, all maintenance contracts will expire at the end of 2023.”
Russian newspaper Kommersant first reported the decision.
The software group, based in Walldorf, Germany, in April 2022 joined Oracle, Salesforce and others in announcing plans to exit Russia after the invasion prompted a slew of Western sanctions on Russian companies. However, support for customers that were not subject to Western sanctions initially continued because a premature end would have resulted in contractual penalties for the company.
According to SAP, the withdrawal extends to Belarus, which has also been sanctioned by the West for supporting Russia’s invasion.
Reuters
