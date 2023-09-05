Shoprite posts 52 months of uninterrupted market share gains
Retailer’s customers spend R26bn more in the year ended July than the year before
05 September 2023 - 10:32
UPDATED 05 September 2023 - 22:55
Shoprite has turned up the pressure on its rivals in the grocery sector with a R8.5bn allocation in 2024 for shop upgrades, new stores and more warehouse space after a healthy set of results.
This is likely to further put competitors such as Pick n Pay and Spar on the back foot as the group consolidates its position as market leader. Shoprite boasted market share gains of R8.1bn in its 2023 financial year to July 2. It reported continued growth after the year end in the past six weeks, suggesting it is still winning market share...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.