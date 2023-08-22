TOM EATON: With so much champagne and diesel flowing, it must be a good week
Ramaphosa is the man of the hour after his Phala Phala breakthrough with dollar imports
Those South Africans who still don’t see the point of belonging to the Brics grouping were presented with a stunningly compelling argument on Monday, as Eskom’s fleet of power stations magically healed itself at the very moment the first delegates set foot in the country for this week’s summit.
Admittedly, the respite was temporary, with the morning’s mysteriously improved generating capacity suddenly falling away in the afternoon again; but this was obviously because the delegates had had long flights and needed to take a nap, and as anyone will tell you, not even the most powerful Brics wizards can keep power stations running in their sleep. ..
