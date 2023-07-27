Companies / Industrials

Russia makes it hard for companies to leave, says Wintershall Dea CEO

27 July 2023 - 15:54 Vera Eckert
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Pipes at the gas receiving station of the halted Nord Stream 2 project, on the site of a former nuclear power plant, in Lubmin, Germany. Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI
Pipes at the gas receiving station of the halted Nord Stream 2 project, on the site of a former nuclear power plant, in Lubmin, Germany. Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI

 

 

 

Frankfurt — Wintershall Dea’s exit from Russia, announced in January, is proving increasingly difficult in an unpredictable business and political environment, Mario Mehren,  CEO of the oil and gas producer, said on Thursday.

“New obstacles to exit are being created on a daily basis,” he said after reporting second quarter financial results.

Wintershall’s ties to Russia, including a stake in the Nord Stream gas pipeline that shipped gas directly from Russia to Germany, are deep.

Gas remains one of Russia’s major sources of income, and Mehren said Moscow was unlikely to take control of foreign energy companies in the way it took over food company Danone, for instance.

“The assets we have shareholdings in were declared to be strategic,” Mehren said.

Analysts say Russia still needs access to Western energy expertise and would not want to deter possible future energy partners.

Mehren said all Russian activities, which previously accounted for half its production, were financially deconsolidated, but complete withdrawal was difficult.

The obstacles ranged from approval processes for valuation requirements to the Russian government’s consideration of veto rights on the sale of strategic assets.

Wintershall Dea was looking into ways to recover at least some of the damages incurred, including arbitration and legal claims.

But Mehren said the only way it could contact the Russian government to make a claim was by sending a letter.

Discussions were meanwhile taking place with Gazprom over a contractual sales process. But Mehren said he could not give a date for winding up the St Petersburg office or leaving Siberian gas fields Yuzhno Russkoye and Achimov.

Mehren ruled out selling the Russian assets to Wintershall Dea minority shareholder Mikhail Fridman, owner of the investment firm LetterOne, because he is subject to Western sanctions.

Wintershall’s majority shareholder BASF, which had to take a severe writedown after Russian decrees cut the price at which Wintershall Dea can supply Kremlin-controlled Gazprom, is seeking to exit Wintershall Dea.

Wintershall Dea’s board member for Russia and other regions, Thilo Wieland, resigned in May with no replacement, as the company began pursuing growth elsewhere.

Reuters

International firms in Russia fear more asset grabs by the government

‘Before, foreigners could exit, but they needed to be paid. Now Russia’s done away with formalities and decided to take assets for free’
Businessweek
5 hours ago

Danone ‘deconsolidates’ Russian business

The dairy giant suffers a $221m cash impairment, reflecting the cost of geopolitical turmoil on global consumer goods companies
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Amplats appoints finance director Craig Miller as ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Anglo American slashes dividend as net profit ...
Companies / Mining
3.
ArcelorMittal SA’s profits disappear as it ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Liberty Two Degrees set to delist with buyout ...
Companies / Property
5.
Spur buys 60% stake in Doppio Zero
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Coca-Cola raises outlook as demand keeps its fizz

Companies / Industrials

VW takes $700m Xpeng stake to win back China

News

Aveng warns investors of more pain after Southeast Asia gas project setback

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.