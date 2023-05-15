Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom profit ticks up despite ‘disastrous power cuts’

The phone operator has spent more than R4bn on backup equipment since 2020 and R300m on extra running costs in 2023

15 May 2023 - 08:26 Nico Gous

SA’s biggest mobile phone operator, Vodacom, reported subdued growth in net profit and declared a lower dividend in its latest annual results, partly due to the local power crisis, greater interest charges and higher inflation.

The company, valued at R233.4bn on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-March that net profit increased 2.1% year on year to R18.1bn while its full-year dividend of 670c per share is down more than a fifth, in line with Vodacom’s new dividend policy of paying out at least 75% of headline earnings...

