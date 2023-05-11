News & Fox / Digital

Cash refuses to die in South Africa

Bank notes and coins are still the most convenient option for many South Africans

11 May 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

When Busi Radebe visits his family on Joburg’s West Rand, he first stops at an ATM: “Most local businesses only take cash.” 

Some spaza shops have a point-of-sale device, but card-paying customers have to spend at least R50. ..

