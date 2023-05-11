Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
Around the time Phumeza Tisile was receiving treatment for XDR-TB, the cure rate for patients with that form of the disease was 15%
In the matchmaking merry-go-round that is South African politics, larger parties are increasingly leaning on smaller ones to shore up their power. In leveraging their outsize influence the small guys ...
New digital platform aims to help trace lost and stolen timepieces and jewellery
When Busi Radebe visits his family on Joburg’s West Rand, he first stops at an ATM: “Most local businesses only take cash.”
Some spaza shops have a point-of-sale device, but card-paying customers have to spend at least R50. ..
Cash refuses to die in South Africa
Bank notes and coins are still the most convenient option for many South Africans
When Busi Radebe visits his family on Joburg’s West Rand, he first stops at an ATM: “Most local businesses only take cash.”
Some spaza shops have a point-of-sale device, but card-paying customers have to spend at least R50. ..
