HILARY JOFFE: Kenya is showing the way to boosting small business

12 May 2023 - 05:00 Hilary Joffe

On a recent trip to Kenya I discovered the joys of using M-Pesa on my phone to do all sorts of things such as buying bananas at the side of the road and tipping the driver as well as paying the yoga studio that didn’t take cards and the supermarket that did.

Fun as it might be for the tourists, the more striking thing about M-Pesa is the way it supports the ecosystem of the informal economy in a way that SA’s payments system does not...

