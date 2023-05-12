MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan heads for a weekly decline
The CEO is betting on an aggressive pricing strategy at a time when the retailer has a thin profit margin
US is unconvinced of SA non-aligned stance and has accused Pretoria of materially aiding Russia war efforts
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Katharine Child sets out the issues that have hobbled the company
Business Day TV speaks to The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director, Philippa Rodseth
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
Muharrem Ince's withdrawal could reshape final days of campaigning and boost Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
Madness in the outback and the English countryside, and an endearing look at Michael J Fox
On a recent trip to Kenya I discovered the joys of using M-Pesa on my phone to do all sorts of things such as buying bananas at the side of the road and tipping the driver as well as paying the yoga studio that didn’t take cards and the supermarket that did.
Fun as it might be for the tourists, the more striking thing about M-Pesa is the way it supports the ecosystem of the informal economy in a way that SA’s payments system does not...
HILARY JOFFE: Kenya is showing the way to boosting small business
