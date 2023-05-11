Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
MTN’s share price slid to its lowest level in more than a year on Thursday even as the group reported higher subscribers numbers, increased revenue, and mobile payments shot up in the March quarter.
The drag on the group’s stock is largely seen as being due to factors out of management’s control, such as power outages in SA, cash shortages in West Africa and a general economic downturn on the continent. ..
Economic headwinds hit MTN share price
Bourse setback despite improvement in subscriber numbers, revenue and mobile payments
