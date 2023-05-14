Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Load-shedding makes logistics less efficient, Karooooo says

BL Premium
14 May 2023 - 19:15 Mudiwa Gavaza

Karooooo, which aims to become a one-stop logistics and fleet management platform, is working to bolster its systems to cope with the delays and time wasted on the road due to power outages in its home market. 

The group, valued at R12.7bn on the JSE, is positioning itself as a leading global mobility software-as-a-service platform providing real-time data analytics to the transport and logistics sectors...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.