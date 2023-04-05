Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH looks beyond SA for new growth

Technology group is now ‘a normal business’, says CEO Stephen van Coller

05 April 2023 - 12:14 Mudiwa Gavaza and Nico Gous
UPDATED 05 April 2023 - 18:05

EOH has international expansion in its crosshairs as the group shakes off the last remnants of an ailing business which had forced management to sell off valuable units as a way to raise cash and push down debt. 

As the group reported interim earnings on Wednesday, the international diversification in its digital enablement business stood out, with the Middle East, Europe and UK portions of that business showing strong growth of over 45% to R257m...

