EOH has international expansion in its crosshairs as the group shakes off the last remnants of an ailing business which had forced management to sell off valuable units as a way to raise cash and push down debt.
As the group reported interim earnings on Wednesday, the international diversification in its digital enablement business stood out, with the Middle East, Europe and UK portions of that business showing strong growth of over 45% to R257m...
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EOH looks beyond SA for new growth
Technology group is now ‘a normal business’, says CEO Stephen van Coller
EOH has international expansion in its crosshairs as the group shakes off the last remnants of an ailing business which had forced management to sell off valuable units as a way to raise cash and push down debt.
As the group reported interim earnings on Wednesday, the international diversification in its digital enablement business stood out, with the Middle East, Europe and UK portions of that business showing strong growth of over 45% to R257m...
