Business Day TV speaks to RMB's foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis
The state-owned logistics company aims to set up a venture to acquire and rent out rolling stock
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Packaging firm to sell some assets as another way of relieving pressure on its balance sheet
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Former US president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in case involving hush money allegedly paid to a former porn star
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
In-car parking information has overtaken traffic information according to a global survey
SA digital payments platform Peach Payments has secured more than R564m in new funding from UK-based asset manager Apis Partners, adding to the list of fast growing fintech companies that continue to drive investment interest and dollars to the country’s shores.
The largest capital raises in recent times for local start-ups have been $120m (about R2.14bn) for Jumo, led by Fidelity Management & Research at a $400m valuation; $48m for Ozow, led by China’s Tencent; and $83m for Yoco. All three are fintech firms...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Digital payments platform secures a peach of a deal
Peach Payments gets R564m in new funding from UK-based asset manager Apis Partners
SA digital payments platform Peach Payments has secured more than R564m in new funding from UK-based asset manager Apis Partners, adding to the list of fast growing fintech companies that continue to drive investment interest and dollars to the country’s shores.
The largest capital raises in recent times for local start-ups have been $120m (about R2.14bn) for Jumo, led by Fidelity Management & Research at a $400m valuation; $48m for Ozow, led by China’s Tencent; and $83m for Yoco. All three are fintech firms...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.