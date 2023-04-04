Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Digital payments platform secures a peach of a deal

Peach Payments gets R564m in new funding from UK-based asset manager Apis Partners

BL Premium
04 April 2023 - 18:32 Mudiwa Gavaza

SA digital payments platform Peach Payments has secured more than R564m in new funding from UK-based asset manager Apis Partners, adding to the list of fast growing fintech companies that continue to drive investment interest and dollars to the country’s shores.

The largest capital raises in recent times for local start-ups have been $120m (about R2.14bn) for Jumo, led by Fidelity Management & Research at a $400m valuation; $48m for Ozow, led by China’s Tencent; and $83m for Yoco. All three are fintech firms...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.