The chair of Ayo Technology Solutions, Wallace Mgoqi, died on Monday evening just days after doing media interviews about the software and technology group’s settlement with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
He joined the board of the company, valued at R1.65bn on the JSE, in 2018 and according to a company statement was a champion of its “BBBEE mandate to transform the SA ICT sector”...
Ayo chair Wallace Mgoqi dies
He joined the company in 2018 and was on the list of possible replacements for Mogoeng Mogoeng as chief justice in 2021
