Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ayo chair Wallace Mgoqi dies

He joined the company in 2018 and was on the list of possible replacements for Mogoeng Mogoeng as chief justice in 2021

BL Premium
04 April 2023 - 14:06 Nico Gous

The chair of Ayo Technology Solutions, Wallace Mgoqi, died on Monday evening just days after doing media interviews about the software and technology group’s settlement with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

He joined the board of the company, valued at R1.65bn on the JSE, in 2018 and according to a company statement was a champion of its “BBBEE mandate to transform the SA ICT sector”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.