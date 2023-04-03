Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ayo to repurchase R619m in shares from government pension fund

The Iqbal Survé-controlled company has confirmed some terms and conditions of its settlement deal with the PIC

03 April 2023 - 10:21 Kabelo Khumalo

Ayo Technology Solutions has confirmed some of the terms and conditions of its settlement deal with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) in terms of which it will repurchase R619m in Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) shares.

The terms of the initially secretive deal were first reported on by the Daily Maverick...

