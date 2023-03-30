Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Koos Bekker sells Prosus shares to fund hotel expansion

Bekker and his wife, Karen Roos, have developed the Babylonstoren estate on the outskirts of Cape Town, which houses luxury hotels

30 March 2023 - 11:13 Nico Gous

Telecoms billionaire and chair of Naspers and Prosus Koos Bekker sold about €173.4m (R3.4bn) in Naspers's global internet arm Prosus over the past week to fund construction at the various hotels.

The shares, owned by a family trust, were acquired because of the ordinary Naspers shares it had when Prosus listed in September 2019...

