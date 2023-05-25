Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tsogo Sun Gaming huffs and puffs at plan for smoking-free areas indoors

Big casino industry player warns of job losses, lower investment and tax income hit for government if new smoking rules become law

25 May 2023 - 19:38 Andries Mahlangu

Tsogo Sun Gaming has hit back at proposals to tighten the rules on smoking in public places, saying the potential consequences could be far-reaching for the casino industry, which is still recovering after the Covid-19-related scars. 

The department of health is looking to introduce entirely smoke-free areas in indoor public places as part of the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, which seeks to mitigate tobacco-related illnesses and related costs. ..

