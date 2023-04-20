Money & Investing

SMALL CAPS

The resurgence of Marcel Golding

The former HCI director has been quietly building up assets in largely forgotten small cap Rex Trueform after his bruising 2014 bust-up with fellow HCI principal Johnny Copelyn

BL Premium
20 April 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Former trade unionist and empowerment pioneer Marcel Golding might have properly signalled his comeback with a sterling set of results from Rex Trueform (Rextru), the former clothing maker that is now expanding its asset wardrobe.

It’s been nine years since Golding was forced out of Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), which he and fellow trade unionist Johnny Copelyn resuscitated with funding from the South African Clothing & Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) in the late 1990s. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.