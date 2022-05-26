×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Southern Sun’s loss narrows as it grapples with higher costs

Group benefits as travel increases and pandemic restrictions ease

BL Premium
26 May 2022 - 18:24 Nico Gous

SA biggest hotel operator Tsogo Sun Hotels, recently renamed Southern Sun, narrowed its headline loss by more than four-fifths as more people travelled and the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions eased.

But the group is grappling with higher costs as a result of the war in Ukraine, the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and the fifth wave of the coronavirus...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now