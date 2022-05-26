Companies / Transport & Tourism Southern Sun’s loss narrows as it grapples with higher costs Group benefits as travel increases and pandemic restrictions ease B L Premium

SA biggest hotel operator Tsogo Sun Hotels, recently renamed Southern Sun, narrowed its headline loss by more than four-fifths as more people travelled and the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions eased.

But the group is grappling with higher costs as a result of the war in Ukraine, the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and the fifth wave of the coronavirus...