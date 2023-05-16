Companies / Retail & Consumer

How gamble moved Edgars from business rescue to expansion

When little-known Retailability bought ailing chain store it put its future on the line, says CEO Norman Drieselmann

16 May 2023 - 19:35 Katharine Child

When little-known brand Retailability bought the much bigger, ailing Edgars, it put its future on the line, CEO Norman Drieselmann said.

In September 2020, Retailability owned just more than 460 Beaver Canoe, Legit and Style clothing stores in Namibia, Eswatini, SA and Botswana when it took a gamble and bought Edgars out of business rescue...

