Edcon signs agreement to sell parts of Edgars

The deal with Retailability was first announced in July, and Edcon hopes to close the transaction in September

24 August 2020 - 10:52 karl gernetzky
Edgars. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Edcon’s business rescue practitioners said on Monday that they had signed a sales agreements with Retailability for part of Edgars.

The owner of Edgars and Jet stores first announced a deal in July with Retailability, the owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style stores.

Retailability bought Legit clothing stores from Edgars for R637m in 2016 and runs more than 460 clothing stores across SA, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

The closing of the transaction is targeted for September 2020, but is still subject to various conditions, including approval from competition authorities.

“We are pleased that we have taken a step closer to closing this sales transaction, which not only indicates confidence in the Edgars business but augments Retailability’s already blue-chip level of retail expertise,” Edcon's business rescue practitioners said in a statement.

Edcon was placed in business rescue at the end of April after it could not pay suppliers following weak January sales and a loss of trade when stores were closed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Foschini owner TFG also announced in July it had made a R480m bid for commercially viable Jet stores.

Edcon’s fall sets Jet free

TFG gets its way at last, grabbing Jet for R480m. This will get it into the hard-fought, lucrative value retail market
Money & Investing
1 month ago

TFG’s bid for Edcon’s Jet stores is astute move in cash-strapped SA

TFG’s interest in Jet stores suggests Covid-19 is about to fuel the growth of SA’s value retail market
Companies
1 month ago

TFG steps into Pepkor’s turf with bid for Jet’s 371 commercially viable stores

Group unveils a R480m deal it says has been conditionally accepted by business rescue practitioners at Edcon
Companies
1 month ago

