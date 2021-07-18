Companies / Retail & Consumer Edgars loses main distribution centre to arson Fire started in neighbouring warehouse before spreading, CEO Norman Drieselmann says BL PREMIUM

Clothing retailer Edgars lost its major distribution centre in an arson attack after it caught alight when a neighbouring warehouse was set on fire.

More than 1,000 retail stores including those owned by Spar, TFG, Massmart, Mr Price, Pepkor, and Cashbuild were looted last week, with some of these set alight and some supply chain infrastructure targeted. ..