BIG READ
What happens when the last retail acquisition target is gobbled up?
Acquisition activity is intensifying in the clothing sector as retailers look to boost online strategies, add new product lines or expand internationally to retain and increase market share
01 May 2022 - 07:29
Acquisition activity is intensifying in the clothing sector as retailers look to boost online strategies, add new product lines or expand internationally to retain and increase market share.
Makwe Masilela, head of Makwe Fund Managers, said the activity indicates listed retailers are snapping up creative entrepreneur-founded businesses as they look to make inroads in markets where they feel they are underrepresented...
