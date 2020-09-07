Companies / Retail & Consumer

Competition Commission approves sale of parts of Edgars to Retailability

Approval saves SA’s second-largest fashion retailer from collapse

07 September 2020 - 19:28 Ntando Thukwana
A woman stands outside a branch of clothing store Edgars, owned by Edcon in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman stands outside a branch of clothing store Edgars, owned by Edcon in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The Competition Commission on Monday approved the sale of parts of Edgars, or up to 131 stores, to retail group Retailability, saving SA’s second-largest fashion retailer from collapse.

“The approval by the Competition Tribunal confirms the successful progress of the business rescue plan, which includes the sale of up to 131 Edgars stores and the saving of approximately 5,200 jobs in the Edgars Business,” Edcon said in the statement.

Retailability planned to use Edgars's unique value proposition and its large target market to ensure the growth and the continuity of a proudly SA Edgars brand, Edcon said.

The deal is still subject to certain employment-related conditions, the company said.

Retailabilty owns a number of clothing brands including Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style and has more than 400 stores across SA and five in other Southern African countries. It made an offer to Edcon to acquire some Edgars stores at the start of July.

In 2016, Retailability bought Legit clothing stores from Edgars for R637m.

The deal follows an offer by Foschini owner TFG to Edcon to acquire the group’s commercially viable stores for R480m. The deal by business practitioners Piers Marsden and Lance Shapiro saved 450 stores from closure.

“The parties will now work on closing various conditions precedents and on finalising the transaction for the rest of Africa,” it said.

Edcon, which employs more than 17,000 workers has been fighting for survival even before it was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic that forced it to shutter its stores and lose out on sales.

At the end of April, Edcon announced that it had filed for voluntary business rescue after it could not pay suppliers following weak January sales, as well as a loss of trade during the Covid-19 lockdown which cost R2bn in missed sales.

thukwanan@businesslive.co.za

Edcon signs agreement to sell parts of Edgars

The deal with Retailability was first announced in July, and Edcon hopes to close the transaction in September
Companies
2 weeks ago

TFG expects conditions for Jet acquisition to be met by end of September

The retailer says it has reached a sales agreement with Edcon on principally the same terms as set out in July
Companies
3 weeks ago

Edcon dodges liquidation

SA’s iconic Jet and Edgars fashion brands live to see another day and thousands of jobs are likely to be saved in the process
News & Fox
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Competition Commission gives nod to South32 deal
Companies / Mining
2.
Capitec warns profits could fall 82% due to ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Spar welcomes Brett Botten to helm
Companies
4.
African Bank obtains R8bn support deal from ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sisa Ngebulana becomes number one Rebosis ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.