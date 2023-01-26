Companies / Retail & Consumer

Truworths reports rise in sales despite effects of power cuts

The fashion retailer expects headline earnings to jump about 10% in its interim results

26 January 2023 - 09:45 Nico Gous

Fashion retailer Truworths International reported a jump in group retail sales despite record levels of load-shedding affecting trading, as all the group’s South African stores can operate when the power goes off.

Group retail sales rose by 13.7% year on year to R11.3bn, the company, valued at R25.97bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in a trading statement for the 26 weeks end-January 1...

