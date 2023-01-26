Truworths reports rise in sales despite effects of power cuts

The focus is on the outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting, with analysts expecting a rate 50 basis point increase
As price pressures fade and economic growth prospects dim, the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee must hit the brakes on rate hikes
Throughout her visit, Yellen has emphasised the right of countries to choose their trading partners
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
Situation may worsen in the years to come as power supply remains unreliable, precious metals company says
Through digitalisation and the use of technology, the mobile operator and subsidiary Mezzanine are reshaping the future of food production
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Low pay and understaffing in the social-care sector may worsen chronic problems at a time when the ageing population needs more care than ever
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
If the riotous M4 CSL is too cramped for your needs, the new M3 CS should fit right in
Fashion retailer Truworths International reported a jump in group retail sales despite record levels of load-shedding affecting trading, as all the group’s South African stores can operate when the power goes off.
Group retail sales rose by 13.7% year on year to R11.3bn, the company, valued at R25.97bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in a trading statement for the 26 weeks end-January 1...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Truworths reports rise in sales despite effects of power cuts
The fashion retailer expects headline earnings to jump about 10% in its interim results
Fashion retailer Truworths International reported a jump in group retail sales despite record levels of load-shedding affecting trading, as all the group’s South African stores can operate when the power goes off.
Group retail sales rose by 13.7% year on year to R11.3bn, the company, valued at R25.97bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in a trading statement for the 26 weeks end-January 1...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.