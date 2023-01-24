Companies / Retail & Consumer

Deal without Hunters and Savanna unviable, Heineken tells Competition Tribunal

Witnesses suggest in public and confidential sessions the transaction would not go ahead on such a basis

24 January 2023 - 21:21 Katharine Child

European brewer Heineken, which is buying SA alcohol producer Distell, has told the Competition Tribunal if it cannot buy both Hunters and Savanna ciders the R40bn deal is not “economically feasible” and will not go ahead.

The proposed tie-up will combine the European brewing giant, which owns Strongbow cider, with SA’s largest alcohol producer and the maker of Savanna and Hunters. The buyout was announced in November 2021, but is awaiting regulatory approval...

