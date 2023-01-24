Companies / Retail & Consumer

Clicks reports sales boost despite load-shedding

Black Friday and Christmas helped health and beauty retailer deliver double-digit growth in the 20 weeks to end-January

24 January 2023 - 15:35 Nico Gous

Health and beauty retailer Clicks has reported increased sales and market share despite a drop in income from Covid-19 vaccinations as SA and shopping patterns return to pre-pandemic trends.

In the 20 weeks to end-January retail sales excluding Covid-19 vaccinations were up 12.2% year on year, despite the effect of lost trading hours due to load-shedding, the company said on Tuesday...

