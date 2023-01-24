S&P Global’s flash composite PMI climbed to 50.2 in January from 49.3 in December, the first time it has been above the 50 mark since June
The ANC sides with Russia’s Vladimir Putin as part of the price for being in Brics
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
A narrowing of the interest-rate spread and a decrease in SA’s export commodity price index denominated in dollars affected the economy badly
Second investigation launched into potential high governmental impropriety in a single day
He replaces injured teammate Selvyn Davids in fifth tournament in the series
Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
Health and beauty retailer Clicks has reported increased sales and market share despite a drop in income from Covid-19 vaccinations as SA and shopping patterns return to pre-pandemic trends.
In the 20 weeks to end-January retail sales excluding Covid-19 vaccinations were up 12.2% year on year, despite the effect of lost trading hours due to load-shedding, the company said on Tuesday...
Clicks reports sales boost despite load-shedding
Black Friday and Christmas helped health and beauty retailer deliver double-digit growth in the 20 weeks to end-January
