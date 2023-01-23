Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he would ‘applaud’ whoever agrees to take the job as CEO of Eskom
Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Popular new platform ‘could be used by criminals’
Franchisees are focusing more on staying afloat than on growth, the Franchise Association of SA says
Stats SA reveals businesses are reeling from the aftereffects of Covid-19 in the high inflationary environment
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of Nato allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia’s invasion
Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
While AI isn’t quite ready to handle mass traffic yet, cars can now wink and talk back to you
Building material retailer Cashbuild’s same store-sales revenue dropped 5% in its second quarter to end-December, as
the home improvement boom that started during the pandemic is over.
It issued a voluntary operational update on Monday...
OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Cashbuild sales fall in peak period
Building material retailer’s revenue drops as home improvement boom ends
