The FM speaks to Gary Booysen, the founder of Rand Swiss
Ramaphosa dithers again on yet another crucial matter
The NPA’s Investigating Directorate, of which she is the head, has brought the first state capture case to court
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
A bench designed by a Zulu woman, with a woven back made by women from a rural Zululand village, is on display at one of Europe’s largest modern art museums and is helping to elevate traditional ...
Mr Price is seething over the government’s abject failure to provide electricity, which is beginning to gouge a deep wound in the retailer’s performance.
Yet the company’s own lack of organic sales growth — power cuts aside — is becoming a real worry for the market, which punished Mr Price last week despite a record third-quarter sales performance (up 34% to R12.4bn)...
CLOTHING RETAIL
Acquisitions won’t buy Mr Price love
A raft of deals flatters the retailer’s top line, but organic growth is going backwards and the market is worried
