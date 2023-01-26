Money & Investing

CLOTHING RETAIL

Acquisitions won’t buy Mr Price love

A raft of deals flatters the retailer’s top line, but organic growth is going backwards and the market is worried

26 January 2023 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Mr Price is seething over the government’s abject failure to provide electricity, which is beginning to gouge a deep wound in the retailer’s performance.

Yet the company’s own lack of organic sales growth — power cuts aside — is becoming a real worry for the market, which punished Mr Price last week despite a record third-quarter sales performance (up 34% to R12.4bn)...

