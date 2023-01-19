The all share index is tracking a weaker US close after markets there changed course in the final trading hours on Wednesday
SA’s stretched fiscal resources need to be allocated to areas that need it most: strengthening the ability to cope with climate change and improving human capital
‘We have enough chickens on farms, but we can’t supply the market because we can’t slaughter the chickens,’ says SA Poultry Association CEO Izaak Breitenbach
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Spar says its auditors, PwC, notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required PwC to inform audit regulator Irba
Nedbank boss says SA’s power crisis could ‘crowd in’ private investment into an electricity sector that is keeping GDP growth anchored at about 1.5%
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Government says raising the retirement age to 64 will raise an additional €17.7bn and keep the pension system from bankruptcy
SA cricketing star retires from the game
Trail stretches from 1962 article in the New York Times and a 1938 Lead Belly song to a 1923 volume of aphorisms
Retail group Spar says only three of its loans offered to retailers five years ago constituted irregular accounting, and that they were “isolated”.
Business Day previously reported (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/retail-and-consumer/2022-12-08-exclusive-more-evidence-of-dodgy-accounting-at-spar/) on two fictitious loans offered to retailers in which Spar repaid the loan through a marketing subsidy, which is irregular accounting...
Spar’s fictitious loans were ‘isolated’ and reported to the audit regulator
