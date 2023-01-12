We look at the best way to build up a deposit on a property over a 12-month period
Facebook's personalised adverts are illegal and must stop, says EU watchdog
When patients don’t eat enough of the right foods, hospital stays lengthen, there’s a greater chance of hospital-acquired malnutrition and mortality risk rises
The political year ahead is set to be high-octane ride. Election preparation, cabinet reshuffles, DA elective conference, EFF manoeuvring. It could also be the year Cyril finally does something
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
Spar Group’s board has recommended to shareholders that Graham O’Connor be re-elected as a nonexecutive director at the upcoming annual general meeting — notwithstanding the fallout over Spar’s many missteps under his watch, including, most recently, an acrimonious legal battle with one of its largest retailers.
In its recently released integrated annual report, the nominations committee says that in accordance with the board charter, O’Connor’s independence and performance were reviewed by the committee. “Based on the results of these assessments, as accepted by the board, the board recommends to shareholders that Graham … be re-elected as nonexecutive director of the company.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
O’Connor’s ever-receding sell-by date
The former Spar CEO and chair isn’t going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence, and the retailer’s underperformance during his tenure
Spar Group’s board has recommended to shareholders that Graham O’Connor be re-elected as a nonexecutive director at the upcoming annual general meeting — notwithstanding the fallout over Spar’s many missteps under his watch, including, most recently, an acrimonious legal battle with one of its largest retailers.
In its recently released integrated annual report, the nominations committee says that in accordance with the board charter, O’Connor’s independence and performance were reviewed by the committee. “Based on the results of these assessments, as accepted by the board, the board recommends to shareholders that Graham … be re-elected as nonexecutive director of the company.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.