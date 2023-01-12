Money & Investing

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

O’Connor’s ever-receding sell-by date

The former Spar CEO and chair isn’t going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence, and the retailer’s underperformance during his tenure

12 January 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

Spar Group’s board has recommended to shareholders that Graham O’Connor be re-elected as a nonexecutive director at the upcoming annual general meeting — notwithstanding the fallout over Spar’s many missteps under his watch, including, most recently, an acrimonious legal battle with one of its largest retailers.

In its recently released integrated annual report, the nominations committee says that in accordance with the board charter, O’Connor’s independence and performance were reviewed by the committee. “Based on the results of these assessments, as accepted by the board, the board recommends to shareholders that Graham … be re-elected as nonexecutive director of the company.”..

