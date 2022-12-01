Money & Investing

Behind Spar’s toxic governance fumble

The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O’Connor’s former role as CEO

01 December 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

It turns out the governance wallahs are dead right to be borderline obsessive about ensuring the independence of the chair.

Recommended practice 34 of the King code leaves no room for doubt: “The CEO of the organisation should not also chair the governing body, and the retired CEO should not become the chair of the governing body until three complete years have passed after the end of the CEO’s tenure.”..

