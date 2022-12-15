Packaging group Nampak's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
At first glance it seemed the Spar board was moving to address issues raised in the media recently: allegations of fictitious and fraudulent loans and of discrimination against some of its retailers; a legal battle with one of its biggest retailers; and, finally, its board composition.
But a closer look at the Sens announcement of last week revealed there’s no plan to address anything, except to get a lawyer to check whether some of its accounting is “dodgy”, as alleged. That a lawyer will be checking this, and not an accountant, suggests the group is looking not at securing its accounting policies but at pursuing legal action against whoever made the allegation...
ANN CROTTY: Behind Spar’s U-turn on O’Connor
The retail chain needs to restore its balance — for everyone’s good
