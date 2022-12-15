Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: Behind Spar’s U-turn on O’Connor

The retail chain needs to restore its balance — for everyone’s good

BL Premium
15 December 2022 - 05:00

At first glance it seemed the Spar board was moving to address issues raised in the media recently: allegations of fictitious and fraudulent loans and of discrimination against some of its retailers; a legal battle with one of its biggest retailers; and, finally, its board composition.

But a closer look at the Sens announcement of last week revealed there’s no plan to address anything, except to get a lawyer to check whether some of its accounting is “dodgy”, as alleged. That a lawyer will be checking this, and not an accountant, suggests the group is looking not at securing its accounting policies but at pursuing legal action against whoever made the allegation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.