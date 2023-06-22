Companies / Property

Growthpoint ramps up accommodation portfolio

REIT confident of managing fallout of government decision to cap subsidy for student housing

22 June 2023 - 13:19 Andries Mahlangu and Nico Gous
UPDATED 22 June 2023 - 20:03

Growthpoint Properties, which is scaling up its investment in student accommodation to further diversify its revenue base, said on Thursday it was looking to manage the fallout from a decision to cap an annual subsidy at R45,000.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which is funded by the department of higher education & training, set the limit earlier this year after providing full cover...

