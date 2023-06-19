The US Fed has kept the interest rate unchanged at 5.0-5.25%, matching market expectations of pausing the cycle
If WP had not been involved in URC longer than other franchises, they would have won domestic trophy
The decision over the Sunrise Energy Terminal comes just months after the competition watchdog found it exploited its market dominance
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Demand for self-storage remains in most economic cycles, the company says
Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal
Attention economy still rewards companies willing to flout conventions of polite society
At a time of scandals, policy setbacks and fading support, the pressures of government are getting to the party, which has drifted into crisis
The new Citroën e-C3 will counter the arrival of lower-cost Chinese brands in the European market
SA’s auction property sector, which continues to present investment opportunities, is gearing itself for a bumper season for the remainder of 2023 as more properties are expected to be auctioned with consumers coming under increased financial pressure.
According to Candice Cohen, business development manager and auctioneer at AuctionInc, financial pressure due to rising interest rates and political uncertainty with upcoming elections in 2024 will result in more properties sold on auction...
More properties set to be auctioned as financial pressure mounts
Auctioneers say the economic environment provides buying opportunities for savvy investors looking for long-term capital growth on investments
