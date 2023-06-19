Companies / Property

More properties set to be auctioned as financial pressure mounts

Auctioneers say the economic environment provides buying opportunities for savvy investors looking for long-term capital growth on investments

19 June 2023 - 10:12 Denise Mhlanga

SA’s auction property sector, which continues to present investment opportunities, is gearing itself for a bumper season for the remainder of 2023 as more properties are expected to be auctioned with consumers coming under increased financial pressure.

According to Candice Cohen, business development manager and auctioneer at AuctionInc, financial pressure due to rising interest rates and political uncertainty with upcoming elections in 2024 will result in more properties sold on auction...

