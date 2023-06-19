Companies / Property

Stor-Age ups dividend after strong revenue growth

Demand for self-storage remains in most economic cycles, the company says

19 June 2023 - 10:19 Nico Gous

SA’s largest listed personal storage provider, Stor-Age Property, increased its annual payout after reporting larger rental and net property income in its latest year-end results thanks to the ever-present demand for self-storage.

The real estate investment trust (Reit), valued about R6.4bn on the JSE, declared a 5.6% higher year-on-year total dividend of 118.14c, in line with its revised guidance of 5%-6% growth to end-March...

