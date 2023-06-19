Companies / Property

Commercial property in Cape Town remains in high demand

Cape Town still offers strong rental growth, rising property valuations and capital growth

19 June 2023 - 12:52

Despite elevated inflation and interest rates, Cape Town continues to experience high demand for commercial property driven by limited supply of stock and foreign investments.

Ongoing semigration — the movement of people from one city or province to another — continues to drive demand for commercial and residential property...

