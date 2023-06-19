Commercial property in Cape Town remains in high demand

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
SA’s government is under severe pressure from Washington
Elphas Ndhlovu will have to face accusations that he worked with law firm to defraud department
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Regulatory body was once limited to impose a fine of R200,000 per misconduct charge, but auditors and audit firms can now be fined millions of rand
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg confirms leaders will not invite Ukraine to join the military alliance at a summit in Vilnius next month
Tunisian coach seems unlikely to be heading to Naturena
You can have a seven-seat SUV, hot hatch, bakkie and more for about R500,000
Despite elevated inflation and interest rates, Cape Town continues to experience high demand for commercial property driven by limited supply of stock and foreign investments.
Ongoing semigration — the movement of people from one city or province to another — continues to drive demand for commercial and residential property...
