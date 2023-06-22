Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
It’s no secret that most South African companies’ forays into foreign territories have been less than successful. There is one notable exception: local real estate players’ push into Eastern Europe.
In fact, the expansion of JSE-listed property heavyweights into retail, office and logistics markets in the region has gone a long way to help prop up dwindling fortunes in local backyards. ..
Why Poland is still hot property
South African investors continue to bet on Eastern Europe as a hedge against an ever-weaker rand and bleak economy — despite tighter consumer spending in the region and the ongoing war
