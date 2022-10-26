Capco expects deal with peer Shaftesbury to become effective in early 2023

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement hits the right notes even while deferring the Eskom question
The president avoids tough decisions to save himself but the country suffers
Eskom’s 2028 dollar-denominated bond hits highest price this month
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Capco expects deal with Shaftesbury to become effective in early 2023 as the two companies await clearance from the UK’s competition authorities
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Security has deteriorated in neighbouring Mali since it hired fighters from Russia’s Wagner group
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Built on the British firm’s Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, three versions of the Hyper SUV are available
Capital & Counties Properties (Capco), which is pursuing an all-share merger with UK peer Shaftesbury, expects the deal to become effective in the first quarter of 2023 once all regulatory approvals are obtained.
The proposed transaction between two of the UK’s biggest real estate companies is still awaiting clearance from competition authorities, Capco said in a statement on Wednesday.
The planned merger comes at a time when the real estate market is under considerable pressure from the rising interest-rate environment, increasing the cost of capital while eroding consumers’ disposable income.
Capco shares rebounded nearly 5% to close at R22.55 on the JSE on Wednesday, in line with a recovery in the pound, but are still down 37% since the start of 2022.
Capco, which counts the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) among its shareholders, was just recovering from Brexit and Covid-19 before high inflation and the energy crisis hit.
With the planned merger, the two companies are looking to derive many benefits such as cost savings and enhanced access to capital markets.
The companies have said the tie-up will give them access to swathes of the West End, home to London’s major tourist attractions, shops, businesses, government buildings and entertainment venues.
Shareholders of the two companies have already given the merger, which was initially expected to be concluded by the end of 2022, the green light.
The two companies expect to put in place additional arrangements to facilitate the ongoing payment of ordinary dividends for the fourth quarter of 2022 to both sets of shareholders in the period up to completion of the deal.
Capco is set to own 47% of the combined company and Shaftesbury 53%, and together they will have a portfolio of about 270,000m², including high-profile centres such as Soho and Carnaby.
Capco’s Ian Hawksworth will head the combined entity, which will be named Shaftesbury Capital, while existing Shaftesbury CEO Brian Bickell will retire once the merge is complete.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Capco expects deal with peer Shaftesbury to become effective in early 2023
The envisaged transaction between two of the UK’s biggest real estate groups must still get clearance from the competition authorities
Capital & Counties Properties (Capco), which is pursuing an all-share merger with UK peer Shaftesbury, expects the deal to become effective in the first quarter of 2023 once all regulatory approvals are obtained.
The proposed transaction between two of the UK’s biggest real estate companies is still awaiting clearance from competition authorities, Capco said in a statement on Wednesday.
The planned merger comes at a time when the real estate market is under considerable pressure from the rising interest-rate environment, increasing the cost of capital while eroding consumers’ disposable income.
Capco shares rebounded nearly 5% to close at R22.55 on the JSE on Wednesday, in line with a recovery in the pound, but are still down 37% since the start of 2022.
Capco, which counts the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) among its shareholders, was just recovering from Brexit and Covid-19 before high inflation and the energy crisis hit.
With the planned merger, the two companies are looking to derive many benefits such as cost savings and enhanced access to capital markets.
The companies have said the tie-up will give them access to swathes of the West End, home to London’s major tourist attractions, shops, businesses, government buildings and entertainment venues.
Shareholders of the two companies have already given the merger, which was initially expected to be concluded by the end of 2022, the green light.
The two companies expect to put in place additional arrangements to facilitate the ongoing payment of ordinary dividends for the fourth quarter of 2022 to both sets of shareholders in the period up to completion of the deal.
Capco is set to own 47% of the combined company and Shaftesbury 53%, and together they will have a portfolio of about 270,000m², including high-profile centres such as Soho and Carnaby.
Capco’s Ian Hawksworth will head the combined entity, which will be named Shaftesbury Capital, while existing Shaftesbury CEO Brian Bickell will retire once the merge is complete.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Capco and Shaftesbury in merger to create £5bn London property powerhouse
Capital & Counties’ Covent Garden notes growth in valuation
Capco opts against dividend as Covid-19 weighs on rentals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Capco shares plummet to decade low as UK tax cuts spook investors
Capco’s sales ahead of 2019 levels as visitors return to the West End
Capco says London’s West End continues to outperform
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.