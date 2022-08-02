Investors are seeking safer assets after China threatened repercussions if Pelosi visits the self-ruled nation that Beijing claims as its territory
If the Employment Equity Amendment Bill becomes law, it is likely to lead to a great deal of litigation
Ipid will probe the conduct of police officers involved in the theft, while the Hawks will investigate claims of defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Comfort can be drawn from both Shoprite and Pick n Pay updates, while Woolworths must be wondering what it can do to retrieve lost market share
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
The 71-year-old moved to an upscale Kabul neighbourhood after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021
CEO Greg Norman chides PGA Tour as ‘monopoly’ some of whose sponsors have Saudi clients
Wherever possible, panel beaters will repair rather than replace parts
Footfall is returning to pre-pandemic levels and sales are ahead of 2019 figures across the portfolio of Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) in the UK as visitors flock back to London’s West End.
The landlord signed 25 new leases and renewals agreed are 9% ahead of what they were six months ago, Capco said in its results for the six months to end-June on Tuesday...
Capco’s sales ahead of 2019 levels as visitors return to the West End
This underscores the continued attraction of London’s West End to domestic and international visitors, the landlord says
