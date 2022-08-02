×

Companies / Property

Capco’s sales ahead of 2019 levels as visitors return to the West End

This underscores the continued attraction of London’s West End to domestic and international visitors, the landlord says

02 August 2022 - 12:32 Nico Gous

Footfall is returning to pre-pandemic levels and sales are ahead of 2019 figures across the portfolio of Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) in the UK as visitors flock back to London’s West End.

The landlord signed 25 new leases and renewals agreed are 9% ahead of what they were six months ago, Capco said in its results for the six months to end-June on Tuesday...

