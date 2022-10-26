Meet the all-electric Eletre, Lotus’s first production SUV

Government and Eskom bonds rally on medium-term budget’s improved debt outlook
Built on the British firm’s Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, three versions of the Hyper SUV are available
Lotus has unveiled pricing and specifications for its new all-electric Eletre SUV, blending Lotus’s famed handling and performance into a practical, everyday package the whole family can enjoy.
“The launch of the Eletre is the natural next step for Lotus,” said group vice-president and MD Matt Windle “Two-seater sports cars are not for everyone, and we want to offer a Lotus for every stage of your life. The Eletre is the start of that.”
Built on the British firm’s new Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, three versions of the Hyper SUV are available. The Eletre and Eletre S share a dual-motor powertrain juiced by a 112kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Putting out 450kW and 710Nm of torque, Lotus claims both derivatives will scorch from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 258km/h. In terms of driving range you’re looking at a maximum of 600km per charge.
The flagship Eletre R sports a similar electric powertrain, but benefits from a dual-speed transmission and considerably more power; 675kW and 985Nm of torque means this range-topper will hit 100km/h from a standstill in a claimed 2.95 seconds and reach a top speed of 265km/h. The extra performance does come at a price, though — on a single charge 112kWh lithium-ion battery pack you’ll do well to reach the claimed 490km.
The Eletre R also features Track Mode, which provides a lowered ride height and more performance-orientated settings for the dampers and anti-roll control. Calibrated around the Nürburgring, it promises to deliver sharper handling at the limits.
Standard specification is generous across the Eletre range; all models benefit from active air suspension, five drive modes, torque vectoring, matrix LED headlights, an active front grille and 22-inch 10-spoke forged wheels (20- and 23-inch wheels are optional).
Inside the luxurious cabin are find standard niceties such as wireless smartphone charging, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats and four-zone air-conditioning. There’s also an “intelligent cockpit” infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a 1,380-watt 15-speaker KEF premium audio, operated via a centrally mounted 15.1-inch high-definition OLED centre screen. All models feature five seats as standard, with a four-seat layout available as part of the executive seat pack.
Pricing starts at £89,500 (about R1.87m) with the Eletre S coming in at £104,500. This mid-tier model features enhanced specifications, including privacy glass, an active rear spoiler, configurable ambient lighting, illuminated side sills, auto-dimming side mirrors and an air quality system. It also comes with a 2,160-watt 23-speaker KEF reference audio system.
The £120,000 Eletre R differentiates itself with a Lotus dynamic handling pack, carbon fibre pack, gloss-black wheels, stainless-steel sports pedals, black badging and high-performance tyres.
At the time of writing the Lotus Eletre wasn’t under consideration for the SA market.
