Capital & Counties’ Covent Garden notes growth in valuation
The central London property landlord says positive leasing and high occupancy levels across the estate drove the increase
17 January 2022 - 13:44
Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) said the valuation of Covent Garden, a mixed-use property in central London, grew to £1.7bn as a result of positive leasing activity and high occupancy levels across the estate.
The growth in valuation represents a 4.6% like-for-like increase in the second half of 2021. In June 2021, the property was valued at £1.688m...
