Capital & Counties' Covent Garden notes growth in valuation The central London property landlord says positive leasing and high occupancy levels across the estate drove the increase

Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) said the valuation of Covent Garden, a mixed-use property in central London, grew to £1.7bn as a result of positive leasing activity and high occupancy levels across the estate.

The growth in valuation represents a 4.6% like-for-like increase in the second half of 2021. In June 2021, the property was valued at £1.688m...