Companies / Property

Capco opts not to pay final dividend as Covid-19 weighs on rentals

Chair Henry Staunton says 2020 ‘was an extraordinary year, with significant market uncertainty and challenging trading conditions’

09 March 2021 - 11:23 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SUPPLIED
Capital & Counties (Capco), which was scarred by Brexit in 2016 and now the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, has opted not to declare a final dividend as value of its coveted property shrunk, underscoring  the challenging operating environment in the UK.

Capco, which was spun out of late businessman and philanthropist Donald Gordon’s Liberty International, owns the iconic UK retail development Covent Garden, whose value has lost 27% to £1.8bn in the year to end-December, as many customers stay at home due to fears of contracting the deadly virus.

The early market reaction was muted, suggesting that the bad news could already be in the price. The share price, which traded around R80 just before Brexit in 2016, was 0.86% down to R37.35 on the JSE at 10.07am, giving it a market value of R31bn.

Chair Henry Staunton said in a statement on Tuesday that 2020 “was an extraordinary year, with significant market uncertainty and challenging trading conditions for Capco and many of its customers due to the pandemic”.

Net rental income was down 74% to £16m and underlying net rental income was down 30% to £44m, the company said. Underlying loss per share stood at 0.7 pence, from 1.0p.

CEO Ian Hawksworth said the enduring appeal of Covent Garden would drive a recovery in foot traffic and trade during in 2021 and 2022.

“Operating conditions will remain difficult for our customers, which is anticipated to lead to enhanced levels of vacancy and further adjustments in valuation and rental levels.”

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

