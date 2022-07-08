×

Capco says London’s West End continues to outperform

The external valuation of Capco’s flagship Covent Garden rose 5% in the first half to end-June, with aggregate customer sales above pre-Covid-19 levels

08 July 2022 - 11:57 Karl Gernetzky

UK landlord Capital & Counties (Capco) says footfall continues to trend towards pre-pandemic levels and customer sales overall have more than recovered, an indication of the general appeal of London’s West End.

The external valuation of Capco’s flagship Covent Garden rose 5% in the group’s first half to end-June to £1.82bn (R36.6bn), the group said in a trading update, driven by strong leasing activity and high occupancy levels..

