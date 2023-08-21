Junior miner Salungano suspended from the JSE
The troubled company has yet to publish its 2023 annual results for the year to end-March
21 August 2023 - 14:32
The JSE suspended the listing of troubled junior miner Salungano on Monday, after it failed to publish its 2023 results within the prescribed time as set out by the listing requirements of the local bourse.
“Accordingly, the listing of the company’s securities has been suspended with immediate effect,” the JSE said in a brief statement on the stock exchange news service (SENS)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.