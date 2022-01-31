Companies / Mining Coal company Wescoal considers changing its name Wescoal still has strong roots in coal mining, it says, but as it diversifies, it can no longer operate as Wescoal, as the name implies it is a coal miner B L Premium

Coal miner and trader Wescoal, which has been eyeing investments into wind and solar, has proposed changing its name to Salungano Group to better reflect a more diverse focus.

Salungano is the Venda word for heritage and passing on knowledge, and should the name change be approved by shareholders, it is expected to take effect in April...