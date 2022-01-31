Coal company Wescoal considers changing its name
Wescoal still has strong roots in coal mining, it says, but as it diversifies, it can no longer operate as Wescoal, as the name implies it is a coal miner
31 January 2022 - 10:50
Coal miner and trader Wescoal, which has been eyeing investments into wind and solar, has proposed changing its name to Salungano Group to better reflect a more diverse focus.
Salungano is the Venda word for heritage and passing on knowledge, and should the name change be approved by shareholders, it is expected to take effect in April...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now