Salungano CFO resigns
Coal miner and trader, formerly known as Wescoal, said Jubilant Speckman is leaving for personal reasons
14 April 2022 - 13:18
Jubilant Speckman, the group CFO of coal miner and trader Salungano Group, has resigned, citing personal reasons, and will leave in the next six months, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Speckman studied accounting from 2004-2007 at the University of Pretoria before completing a master's at North-West University in 2015. She started as a trainee accountant at PwC in 2008 and has since worked at BHP Billiton and Wesizwe Platinum, among other firms. She joined Salungano in October 2018 and became group CFO in February 2021...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now