Salungano CFO resigns Coal miner and trader, formerly known as Wescoal, said Jubilant Speckman is leaving for personal reasons

Jubilant Speckman, the group CFO of coal miner and trader Salungano Group, has resigned, citing personal reasons, and will leave in the next six months, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Speckman studied accounting from 2004-2007 at the University of Pretoria before completing a master's at North-West University in 2015. She started as a trainee accountant at PwC in 2008 and has since worked at BHP Billiton and Wesizwe Platinum, among other firms. She joined Salungano in October 2018 and became group CFO in February 2021...