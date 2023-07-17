Oceana refinances US debt due in 2024
The Bank of Montreal was appointed to arrange the refinancing and the debt is due in five years
17 July 2023 - 14:47
Fisheries business Oceana has refinanced its US debt as the $95.6m (R1.8bn) it owed is due in September 2024 and has become more expensive due to rising interest rates and a weakened rand.
The owner of SA’s Lucky Star brand bought US fisheries business Daybrook in 2019, taking on about R1.7bn in debt, at an exchange rate of R12/$...
