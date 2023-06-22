Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Oceana in for a big catch

The weather may be ghastly in Cape Town, but Oceana is eyeing a payday abroad as the El Niño phenomenon cuts back supplies for its main competitors

BL Premium
22 June 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

This is turning out to be a miserable winter in Cape Town. There’s hardly been a day in the past fortnight that it hasn’t bucketed down.

We were so desperate for tennis last Friday that we flayed around in a howling gale — and feigned enjoyment. The last time I witnessed such a prolonged deluge was back in 1980 in what used to be Uitenhage (now Kariega). It was rain of biblical proportions: seven days and seven nights. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.