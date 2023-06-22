Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
The industry’s outdated model is under fire — but much-needed structural change is not forthcoming
Taxi bosses and gangsters are adding a worrying new dimension to the notorious construction mafias
Being kicked out of Agoa could mean more than losing the financial benefits of a favourable trade deal. It would send a signal to the world that South Africa is an economic partner to be avoided
Rare collection finds a refuge in Oppenheimers’ Brenthurst Library
This is turning out to be a miserable winter in Cape Town. There’s hardly been a day in the past fortnight that it hasn’t bucketed down.
We were so desperate for tennis last Friday that we flayed around in a howling gale — and feigned enjoyment. The last time I witnessed such a prolonged deluge was back in 1980 in what used to be Uitenhage (now Kariega). It was rain of biblical proportions: seven days and seven nights. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARC HASENFUSS: Oceana in for a big catch
The weather may be ghastly in Cape Town, but Oceana is eyeing a payday abroad as the El Niño phenomenon cuts back supplies for its main competitors
This is turning out to be a miserable winter in Cape Town. There’s hardly been a day in the past fortnight that it hasn’t bucketed down.
We were so desperate for tennis last Friday that we flayed around in a howling gale — and feigned enjoyment. The last time I witnessed such a prolonged deluge was back in 1980 in what used to be Uitenhage (now Kariega). It was rain of biblical proportions: seven days and seven nights. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.